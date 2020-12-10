Man found dead in Dayton home after shooting identified

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man shot and killed Wednesday in Dayton has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Dono Barksdale from Dayton.

The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 3900 block of Lori Sue Avenue near Otterbein Avenue. Barksdale was pronounced dead Wednesday. Dayton police were called to the scene after shot being fired were reported. Officers discovered Barksdale’s body when they arrived.

The cause and manner of Barksdale’s death have not been determined. The case remains under investigation. Police have asked anyone with information about this incident to call Dayton Police or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).