Man found dead in Dayton home after shooting identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12-9 Lori Sue Avenue shooting

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man shot and killed Wednesday in Dayton has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Dono Barksdale from Dayton.

The shooting happened around noon Wednesday in the 3900 block of Lori Sue Avenue near Otterbein Avenue. Barksdale was pronounced dead Wednesday. Dayton police were called to the scene after shot being fired were reported. Officers discovered Barksdale’s body when they arrived.

The cause and manner of Barksdale’s death have not been determined. The case remains under investigation. Police have asked anyone with information about this incident to call Dayton Police or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS