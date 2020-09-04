Dayton shooting victim dies at Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Friday Stephen Blackshear, 31, died at Miami Valley Hospital after a shooting Wednesday night.

Blackshear was pronounced dead Friday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said the cause and manner of death have not yet been determined.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday in the area of S. James H. McGee Boulevard and West Third Street. Fire personnel reported a shooting in the area and police responded. Investigators said Wednesday it appeared Blackshear was shot while stopped at a red light by someone driving a pickup truck.

Blackshear was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.