VIDEO: Dayton shooting hero Jeremy Ganger made honorary champ by WWE

WINTER PARK, Fla. (WDTN) – Jeremy Ganger, the doorman at Ned Pepper’s who saved lives during the Oregon District shooting, was honored by World Wrestling Entertainment’s NXT promotion before its show on Wednesday.

WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque aired a video showing news clips of the shooting and surveillance video of Ganger guiding people inside Ned Pepper’s to safety. Levesque named Ganger an honorary NXT champion and presented him with a title belt.

“There is a saying: Heroism is not only in the man but in the occasion,” Levesque said.

“Normally we reserve things like this for Super Bowl champions or World Series champions. But you are a man whose heroism far surpasses anything that can happen on a field or in this ring.”

Ganger, who also works as a professional wrestler, spent two days at WWE’s developmental center complex before his appearance. WWE has trained its developmental talent at the center for several years. It airs its weekly NXT show from Full Sail University on USA Network on Wednesdays.

“Jeremy has been a sports-entertainer for the last 12 years,” Levesque said. “He’s one of us. We brought him here to be among his brothers and sisters at NXT and in front of you.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.