Dayton Shines candles raising funds for Oregon District Business Association in memory of shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Right now thousands of Dayton Shines candles are being prepared for a the Oregon District virtual vigil on Tuesday. Each candle costs $10 and 100 percent of the proceeds are being donated to the Oregon District Business Association.

“Obviously 2019 was a really hard time for the community and 2020 hasnt been any different. So we’re hoping that we can meet our goal to bring $10,000 to the Oregon District Business Association to really just help those business owners and that community,” said Shana Lloyd, owner and creator of 1880 Candle Co.

The local small business, 1880 Candle Co., is working with the Montgomery County ADAMHS, the city of Dayton and Oregon District survivor Dion Green for the safe and socially distanced memorial. The candles are handmade and individually labeled. Each candle will come with a card featuring a poem written by Green and resources for grief from ADAMHS.

“This is a very emotional time for everybody involved,” said Lloyd. “We were just so thankful that we could take part of such a beautiful initiative and movement and be a light in the community.”

So far hundreds of the candles have been sold including a large order from St. Anne the Tart for their employees.

“We have just been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support of all the community and business owners and we’re proud to be a part of something so meaningful,” shared Lloyd.

There are three ways to be a part of the vigil. You can buy and pick up a candle, give a donation or have a candle with a personalized message burned on your behalf.

There is a limited number of candles available. For more information on making your donation, click here.