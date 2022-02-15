DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funk music artists with ties to Dayton have connections to thousands of songs, leaving behind a proud history of funk music in the city.

Dayton is known as the funk capital of the world.

David R. Webb is the founder and CEO of the Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame and Exhibition Center, or The Funk Center.

“Dayton, Ohio leads the country and the world in funk music, and Dayton, Ohio is the most sampled city in America for funk music,” Webb said.

Webb said Dayton produced some of the top funk bands and artists in 70s and 80s.

“We always say the Ohio Players, Slave, Faze-O, Heatwave, Lakeside, Steve Harrington, Shirley Murdock, Zapp, Roger, it goes on, it goes on and on,” Webb said.

Those artists with Dayton ties have had influence on music outside of the genre and into music today. Dayton funk songs have been sampled in thousands of songs.

“Gin and Juice, even The Red Hot Chili Peppers did a remake of Rollercoaster, so many it goes on and on, I don’t wanna miss nobody. It’s tremendous, tremendous how Dayton’s being sampled,” Webb said.

Webb said funk music is an integral part of Dayton’s Black history, and The Funk Center’s mission is to continue to educate people, especially kids, about the significance the music had.

“We don’t want Dayton’s history to go away, that’s very important. We want to keep funk music in Dayton, Ohio because people from all over the world come to Dayton, Ohio for the mecca of funk that’s right here in Dayton,” Webb said.

To keep that history alive, The Funk Center is currently accepting donations while searching for a building to become its new home.