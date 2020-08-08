Dayton Sewing Collaborative donating masks to students for back-to-school season

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The must-have accessory for school this Fall is a mask. Thanks to the Mask Up Dayton initiative by the Dayton Sewing Collaborative, students can now receive another mask to add to their collection.

“We have seen an increase in the number of requests for masks with the kids going back to school and getting involved with activities in the Fall so we’re just happy to be able to respond to the community need for masks,” explained Brenda Rex, who leads the Dayton Sewing Collaborative.

RELATED STORIES: Mask Up Dayton providing thousands of free masks, leaders looking for volunteers

Every Saturday from 11 am to noon, volunteers hand out masks for those in need. They can be picked up at the Goodwill Easter Seals building’s donation drive through.

So far the Dayton Sewing Collaborative volunteers have made more than 10,000 masks since March.

One of the volunteers, Sarah Ochs, is a junior at Carroll High School who says she’s feel more confident returning to the classroom armed with her mask.

“Definitely more comfortable since its such a large gathering [of students]. Right now Carrol [High School] is saying we’re going to school four days a week with masks on. Of course, its always subject to change but that’s the plan right now,” she said. “We’re all hoping we can go back to school as normal as we can…I know we’re all looking for some clarity and a little bit of hope.”

For more information on Mask Up Dayton and the donation drive, click here.