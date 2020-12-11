Dayton set to receive Moderna vaccine Dec. 22

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley hosted Dr. Michael Dohn, Medical Director for Public Health — Dayton and Montgomery County, on a video conference Wednesday afternoon to ask questions pertaining to the vaccine distribution in Dayton.

Dohn said while other parts of the state will receive the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 15, Dayton expects to have the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 22.

Upon FDA Emergency Authorization, over 200,000 Moderna vaccines will be delivered to Ohio a week after the state’s Pfizer vaccine rollout. The first batch includes enough doses to cover roughly 4,500 people in Dayton, which will be given first to health care workers and long term care facilities. Public Health said the Pfizer vaccine will be an option for Dayton residents down the road.

“The expectation is every week we’re going to get more and eventually even some Pfizer as well,” said Dohn. “So, as we get the two of them going there will be more rolling out.”

Moderna says two doses of their vaccine is 94% effective against the virus, and any potential side effects will be investigated by the Independent Advisory Committees. While some are concerned, health experts and leaders are encouraging people to consider getting the shot.

“One of the big questions people have is what are the long term effects,” said Whaley. “ We’ve only been with this virus for nine months, we really don’t know what the long term effects are of getting COVID-19 or the long term effects of the vaccine but we feel very confident in the work they’ve done that it’s their very best.”

As for Moderna’s vaccine candidate, it still needs FDA Emergency Authorization. A panel meeting is scheduled to review it’s study results on Dec. 17 and upon approval, Moderna’s CEO says as many as 20 million doses will be sent nationwide by the end of the year.

To see the full interview of Mayor Whaley’s interview with Dr. Dohn on Facebook, click here.