DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Good grades and perfect attendance earned Thomas Terrell, a senior at David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center, a free car in Thursday’s eighth annual “In It To Win It” event.



Upon winning the car, Thomas chose to give it to his younger sister, Jamese Easterling, a freshman.

Jamese took home a 2005 Toyota Camry that was completely refurbished, repaired and detailed by Ponitz automotive students. She also received a certificate for free driver’s education classes.

Photos courtesy of Dayton Public Schools





The “In It To Win It” event is an annual raffle held for Ponitz students. Each quarter, students earn tickets for making the honor roll or for having perfect attendance. At most, a student can earn 8 tickets per year. At the end of the year, those tickets are entered into a drawing for the car and other prizes. This year, some of the other prizes included smart TVs, AirPods, gift cards, gaming chairs and laptops.



The purpose of the event is to increase student attendance and GPAs.

This event is possible through donations from area businesses, including Voss Auto Network, Bob Ross Auto Group, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Genuine Auto Parts, Tristate Wheel, Dayton Tool Crib and Grismer Tire Company.

Thomas is a student in the school’s Dental Assisting program, and Jamese is in the Biotechnology program.