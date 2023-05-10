DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Dayton is seeking $11 million to establish a joint police and fire station in the northwest part of the city.

During an assessment process of the Dayton recovery plan, the city recognized the need for a new public safety facility to serve the community in the area.

The funds have been allocated as part of the $138 million American Rescue Plan Act money used for the Dayton recovery plan.

Leaders say the new facility will improve the safety and security of northwest Dayton residents.