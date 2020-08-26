Dayton seeking applicants for COVID-19 small business grant program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton is looking for eligible small businesses to submit proposals for a grant program intended to help with COVID-19 health and safety expenses.

The Dayton COVID-19 Small Business Capitol Grants Program was made possible by the federal CARES Act funding the city received. It’s intended to help cover the cost of buildings materials, permanent or temporary seating and furnishings or fixtures.

The city said in a press release that eligible businesses have to be located within the Dayton city limits and cannot be a part of a national chain.

Grants of up to $10,000 are available to assist with the costs of installing new or changing existing spaces to meet public health guidelines. Businesses can start applying from Aug. 26 to Sept. 11.

For more information, including application instructions, go to daytonohio.gov/smallbusinesscares, or email Susan Vincent.