DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton students are bouncing back in education, as schools reach pre-pandemic gap-closing levels.

According to a release by Dayton Public Schools, gap-closing levels show how well schools are helping their students meet expectations in English, Language Arts, Math and graduation.

While levels fell during the pandemic, smaller class sizes and more one-on-one support helped students get back to their full potential.

“We are very glad to see significant progress being made on gap closing,” said Dr. Elizabeth Lolli, Superintendent of the Dayton Public School District. “There is still a lot of work to be done, but we already have effective strategies in place to continue this upward momentum. As we continue to implement the recovery efforts that are proving to be effective, student achievement will continue to increase.”

Four Dayton schools received four out of five stars for gap closing: Charity Adams, Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Mound Street Academy, DPS said. Nine other schools were awarded three out of five stars: Belle Haven, Pontiz, Eastmont, Edison, Fairview, Kemp, Kiser, River’s Edge, and Stivers.

Several Dayton Public Schools were also given high scores in various other areas including the Gifted Performance Index, Gifted Progress, Gifted Services and Identification, English Learner Progress, Math Progress, ELA Progress and ELA Achievement.

“The district looks forward to the progress students will continue to make because of these recovery efforts, and is confident that students will continue on this upward trajectory,” DPS said.