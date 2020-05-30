Dayton school provides 33,000 meals to its students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Pathway School of Discovery in Dayton has offered more than 33,0000 meals to families in the community throughout the pandemic.

Students and their families are welcome to pick up three days’ worth of meals for any child who is 18-years-old or under. The meal services began in mid-March, offering pickup Monday through Friday.

This effort joins a greater whole as National Heritage Academies (NHA) has worked to provide food to families across its network of schools. To date, the organization has provided almost one million meals to students and their families.

According to a press release from the school, staff members decided to take it to the next level by adding notes of encouragement to each bag of food.