DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Salvation Army will be providing over 7,700 people with Christmas dinner through its “Christmas Food Assistance” program.
The organization said it will be distributing the meals on Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
According to their website, last year over 4,000 families in Dayton received holiday food and support through the program.
For more information, visit the Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center website.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light
- Here’s how to find ‘secret’ discounts for teachers, students, medical and more
- Dayton Salvation Army to distribute meals to local families Dec. 22
- I-70 east in Preble County shut down after crash involving 2 semis, Careflight called
- Suicide in Ohio: Conversations with youth