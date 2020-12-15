Dayton Salvation Army to distribute meals to local families Dec. 22

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Salvation Army will be providing over 7,700 people with Christmas dinner through its “Christmas Food Assistance” program.

The organization said it will be distributing the meals on Tuesday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

According to their website, last year over 4,000 families in Dayton received holiday food and support through the program.

For more information, visit the Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center website.