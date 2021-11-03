DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Salvation Army brings some hope this holiday season by providing Christmas dinner to families in need.

Last year, The Dayton Salvation Army said it helped 3,500 families during the holiday season. But the organization says this year the need could be even greater.

Annual Christmas Food application dates:

Monday, Nov. 1, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Tuesday Nov. 2, 9 am to 1 pm

Wednessday Nov. 3, 9 am to 1 pm

Thursday Nov. 4, 9 am to 1 pm

Friday Nov. 5, 9 am to 1 pm

Those who have received assistance in the past can apply by calling 937-528-5120. If you have not received assistance in past years, the website says you can apply in person at the Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center at 1000 N Keowee St in Dayton.