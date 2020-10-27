DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center will provide food assistance to families as part of its Christmas Food Assistance program.
According to the center’s website, applicants can apply by phone if they have previously participated in the program and are not adding family members to their household.
In-person application eligibility is for those who have either not received assistance from the program or are adding new members to their household.
The centers website states only one service per household is permitted. For more information visit daytonkroc.com or call 937-528-5170.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Dayton Salvation Army launches Christmas food assistance program
- Montgomery County Board of Elections handling high turnout, ready for busy last week of early voting
- The Dayton Society of Natural History receives CARES Act grant
- NXIVM sex cult founder Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison
- Mendelson’s to hold industrial auction to help clear out building