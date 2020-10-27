Dayton Salvation Army launches Christmas food assistance program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Salvation Army Dayton Kroc Center will provide food assistance to families as part of its Christmas Food Assistance program. 

According to the center’s website, applicants can apply by phone if they have previously participated in the program and are not adding family members to their household.

In-person application eligibility is for those who have either not received assistance from the program or are adding new members to their household. 

The centers website states only one service per household is permitted. For more information visit daytonkroc.com or call 937-528-5170.

