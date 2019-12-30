Dayton salon gives the gift of relaxation at Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -A hospital visit can be difficult on both patients and parents. That’s why the Infinitee Salon and Spa is volunteering their time and services to help parents relax and rejuvenate.

Monday, the group held their 9th annual event where parents were treated to massages, facials, and manicures at no cost.

“When you look better you feel better,” explained Shawon Gullette, owner of Infinitee Salon and Spa. “Anytime that you get to rejuvenate yourself and get that sense of well-being, that’s a great time of the year.”

The salon crew work on pampering the parents while also offering a listening ear and a warm smile to help brighten spirits.

Gullette says she recognizes the strong connection between their services and the health of both the parents and patients.

“I understand that side of connecting with your inner-self and how you feel and being able to look in the mirror and see something that looks really pretty,” said Gullette.

