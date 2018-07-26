Local News

Dayton's Tech Town receives new funding from the state

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dayton's Tech Town will be expanding after receiving additional funding from the state.

Our partners at the Dayton Business Journal report that the 30-acre campus received $250,000 from the Ohio Department of Education which will be used to design and build additional space.

The project will include the convergence of cutting-edge technologies and collaborations between the Air Force Research Laboratory and other organizations like the Ohio State University.

Tech Town is home to more than 30 companies and organizations.

