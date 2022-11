Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An RV went up in flames on Thursday night, the fire spreading to surrounding homes.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire occurred on Troy Street around 10:45 p.m.

Two of the surrounding homes caught fire, however, one of them was vacant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.