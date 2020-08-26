Dayton RTA, US Census partner up to help riders complete 2020 survey

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton RTA and US Census’ Rapid Response Team are partnering up to host a reoccurring event at Wright Stop Plaza in the hopes that riders will complete the 2020 Census survey.

Every Wednesday from Aug. 26 to Sept. 30, RTA will provide a day pass at no charge to all participants to assist them in filling out the census. Riders will have from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to take the survey.

Census officials remind everyone that the 2020 Census is vital to the support of all sorts of public services, including public schools and local transit systems. By completing the survey, an accurate count of the city‘s population can be made which helps secure federal funding for local programs.