Dayton RTA to receive $4.3 million award to buy new buses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced Tuesday that Ohio will receive $6.8 million from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to improve the state’s bus systems.

Three projects in Ohio are set to receive the the money from FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program. Of the three, Dayton is receiving the largest portion of the award.

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (GDRTA) will receive $4.3 million to purchase new buses that will replace it’s aging ones. RTA hopes that this will improve service for riders and reduce maintenance costs.

Butler County Regional Transit Authority (BCRTA) will receive $2 million of the award to construct bus storage and maintenance facilities at the planned Butler County Connect Chestnut Street Multimodal Station and Shared Services Facility in Oxford.

