DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will provide free rides to the polls on Tuesday, November 2.

The Greater Dayton RTA has been providing free rides for all elections since 2018. The company said this is to fill the need for reliable transportation so that everyone can exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Riders will not be required to scan their Tapp Pay card or app, the RTA said. Instead, voters can simply board the bus and enjoy the free ride.

To find the bus stop closest to their polling place, riders are encouraged to use the Transit app. More information on the app can be found here.



To find your polling location, click here.