DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is offering free rides on Valentine’s day as part of another holiday: Ohio Loves Transit Week.

Ohio Loves Transit Week runs from February 6 through February 10 and highlights how public transportation helps Ohioans get where they need to go. According to a release by the RTA, this organization provides more than 5.5 million trips a year, helping people get to the grocery store, work, medical appointments, and many other essential, everyday locations.

To celebrate this service, the Greater Dayton RTA will offer free rides systemwide on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

