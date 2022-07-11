DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is changing up some routes at the end of July.

On Sunday, July 24, several routes will be moving stops, adding stops, or shifting schedules, the RTA said in a release.

Changes include the following:

Route 11 – Added stops on Cardington Road and Dixie Drive.

Route 14 – The first northbound trip will serve Whispering Drive and Sparks Street.

Route 22 – The stop at Ohio Rehabilitation Services has been moved out front on Cincinnati Street. Two stops have also been added on Liscum Drive and Germantown Street to serve the Martin Luther King Manor in both directions.

Routes 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 9, 12, 14, 16, 17, 18, and 19 – Shifting all Sunday trips that end at Wright Stop Plaza five minutes earlier to assist with passenger transfers.

For more information on routes, visit the RTA website here.