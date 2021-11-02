DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is preparing for the possibility of a federal vaccine mandate.

According to a release by the RTA, the agency has already worked to get its staff fully vaccinated by offering in-house vaccination clinics, Essential Worker PTO, and a cash bonus to employees who began the vaccination process before October 31.

As of Sunday, 74 percent of the RTA team is fully vaccinated. But that may not be enough.

“While we hope that 100% of the RTA team will be vaccinated and in compliance with any mandate, we have to plan in case that does not happen,” said Bob Ruzinsky, RTA CEO.

In the case that a vaccine mandate does force the RTA to work with limited staff, the agency is working on plans to run the current Sunday schedule on all Monday through Saturday routes. According to the release, routes that do not run on Saturdays would not change.

The release said that this would reduce frequencies on some routes and require fewer bus drivers to operate.

“These are certainly challenging times and we know our riders will be impacted by these possible changes. We want them to be prepared so they can start making their own transportation contingency plans,” Ruzinsky said. “We do not want folks stranded due to staffing issues, like they are in many airports today.”

The RTA said that it will continue to promote vaccination ahead of any federal requirements. Should these regulations force the RTA to reduce service, the agency said it will provide the public with at least a week’s notice before making changes.