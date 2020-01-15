Dayton RTA looking to hire local drivers, maintenance workers

DAYTON, Ohio — The Greater Dayton RTA is looking for new employees.

The public transit agency planned to hire dozens of people at an event Wednesday morning, including some right on the spot.

“These are well-paying jobs with great benefits and you get to stay local in the area,” said Jessica Olson, Communications manager for the Greater Dayton RTA.

Those jobs included drivers and maintenance workers. “Right now we’re hiring for bus drivers and diesel mechanics in our maintenance shop so essentially we’re looking for people that do have a CDL, as well as people who do not have a CDL,” Olson said.

Many say hiring events are always a good idea in Dayton given the current rate of unemployment.

“It’s a great time if you’re looking for a job to be looking because there’s a lot of companies that are hiring,” said Doug Barry, President of Barry Staff.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate is less than 10 percent, which still falls about 60 percent higher than the national average.

“It’s pretty low,” Barry said. “A lot of the people that want to be working are currently working. Companies are just really struggling to find employees right now.”

Job seekers in Dayton agree saying the process can be troubling.

“I am looking for stuff that I know how to do and since there’s other candidates that have higher qualifications it’s causing me to go down into the lower level work,” Shalonda Howard, Dayton resident.

If you’re interested but couldn’t make the hiring event you can still apply online. Pay starts at about $14 per hour for training.

