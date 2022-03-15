DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The new website for the Greater Dayton RTA launches on Tuesday, March 15, with a more accessible and mobile-friendly design.

The new site, found here, is now compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, making it more accessible to all users, the Greater Dayton RTA said.

The Greater Dayton RTA partnered with Northern to redesign their site to not only be simpler to use, but also aesthetically pleasing. The company based its decisions on a customer survey it ran in 2021, asking customers what they needed from the RTA website.

“We really took that feedback and built a website that puts all the important information right up front for the customer,” said Jessica Olson, communications manager for the RTA. “More importantly, if they are looking for bus time information, that is now reporting on our website in real-time by integrating with our real-time GPS technology. So whether a rider is using Transit app or our website, they will get the same information quickly and easily. There’s no guesswork for how to find your next bus, or how much that ride will cost.”

Customers can now access the agency’s real-time scheduling and trip planning on their phones, the Greater Dayton RTA said, making lives easier for the over 90% of users on mobile. Customers can also see the latest news at the agency and have quick access to service alerts through a new banner on the homepage.

To see the new site, click here.