DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is receiving nearly $4.5 million that will be used for upgrades.

According to the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, the Dayton RTA will receive $4,492,904 in federal funding. The money will be used to replace the HVAC system and roof at the company’s building at 600 Longworth St. in Dayton.

Turner said the upkeep of the Dayton RTA is very important.

“A modern, well-maintained fleet and facilities are critical to serving the public transportation needs of the Dayton area,” said Turner. “This funding award to the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is an important win for the Miami Valley and will go a long way to ensuring that GDRTA employees are provided a safe and comfortable work environment.”

In May 2022, Turner wrote in support of the RTA for a grant application to receive money from the Buses and Bus Facilities Program. Funding from the government to the Greater Dayton RTA is made possible from the Department of Transportation’s Fiscal Year 2023 Grants, according to Turner’s office.