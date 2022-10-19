Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton announced their plan on spending $55 million of federal funding to improve several neighborhoods and communities.

In total, Dayton received $138 million in federal funding, but the largest investment of that funding was decided Wednesday. City Staff say this is the biggest opportunity Dayton has ever had, but this time, residents are taking the lead and deciding how the dollars are spent.

“This is the biggest pot of money in my time with the city so to have this money, make some decisions, and make an impact is the best feeling to have,” said Public Works Director Fred Stovall.

Nearly $12.5-million of ARPA funding will help demolish 655 blighted structures and repair outdated housing conditions specifically in Edgemont, Carillon, Miami Chapel, Wolf Creek, Five Oaks and Old North Dayton neighborhoods. With other aid available, the city is targeting a total of 1,100 structures to demolish costing nearly $22-million. However, there will be 409 failed structures left behind in Residence Park, Springfield and Greenwich Village that would cost an additional $7,297,910.

“We have been taking the advice of residents in how they want to spend ARPA dollars and then our staff categorized those concepts to show everyone exactly why and how we’re executing their plan,” said Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims.

Additionally, Public Works is proposing a new playground, basketball court, shelter, restrooms and parking lot in the Westwood neighborhood’s Gettysburg Park costing $365,000. Although the proposal puts Public Works over budget, Director Fred Stovall says they are determined to find a solution.

“All of it is about the quality of life in the city of Dayton, so all of the neighborhoods need to have the same equitable opportunity to have a good quality of life,” said Stovall. “It’s all of it, not just one piece, everyone needs a chance at a good quality of life.”

Revitalization plans are set to start this November which city staff say they are confident will transform the City of Dayton.

“It’s going to be the place to be, if you want to relocate, then come to Dayton,” said Stovall.

The City of Dayton received a total of $138-million in federal aid that staff has chosen to divide in five ways;

$55M- Improving Neighborhoods

$7.6M- Supporting Black & Brown Owned Businesses

$7.3M- AIding Community and Small Business Recovery

$21.5M- Enhancing Critical City Services

$10.8M- Catalyzing Economic Recovery

Public Work’s Park Plan:

Neighborhood Park Playground Equipment Basketball Courts Shelter & Restroom Restroom Only Parking Lot Park Upgrade Total Dayton View McIntosh 250,000 250,000 Edgemont Burkham 100,000 100,000 200,000 Southern Dayton View Liberation Park 80,000 200,000 80,000 360,000 Madden Hills Madden Hills 80,000 80,000 Lakeview McCabe 80,000 100,000 100,000 280,000 Pineview Mallory 200,000 200,000 Historic Inner East Bomberger 120,000 120,000 Highview Hills Highview Hills 60,000 60,000 Residence Park Residence Park 70,000 60,000 40,000 80,000 250,000 Twin Towers Pierce-Steele 70,000 70,000 Westwood Gettysburg Park 80,000 60,000 200,000 25,000 365,000 Deweese–Ridgecrest Triangle Park 115,000 115,000 Grand-Total Dayton Recovery Plan Parks 2,350,000 Current Budget: 1,600,000 OVER: 750,000