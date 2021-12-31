DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurants in the Miami Valley are ringing in the New Year with events and other festivities. This year’s celebrations are without the COVID-19 restrictions seen in 2020.

Dublin Pub in Dayton was busy New Year’s Eve as customers counted down the new year around the globe.

“It’s great to come out here because they celebrate New Year’s on the hour every hour,” Shelby Lyon from Dayton said.

This time the celebration could happen without a COVID-19 curfew ending festivities early like it did in 2020.

“Last year we started off at 7 p.m. and we went all the way to 10, which is what we were allowed to do,” Dublin Pub owner Steve Tieber said. “So we’re doing the same thing this year, but we added the timezones 6 p.m. all the way to midnight.”

The crowd was eager to ring in the new year together.

“We drove from St. Louis this morning to be here with good friends, so thank you Dayton for having a wonderful time,” Chris Ramsden from St. Louis said.

Yellow Cab Tavern threw a silent disco before the ball drops at midnight.

“It’s just going to be a lot of fun for everyone to hang out,” Yellow Cab Tavern Marketing Manager Brian Johnson said.

With New Year’s Eve one of the top selling days for restaurants, Johnson said restaurants will be glad to see the turnout.

“It’s a critical day to be getting people out into your restaurant, really kind of settle up a profitable year on the books,” Johnson said.

Reflecting on 2021, Johnson said one year made a big difference for business.

“Last year was really, really tough,” Johnson said. “This year, there was a lot of struggles, but it was way improved for over last year, and in some senses, even better than any year we’ve had up until this point.”