Dayton restaurants see busy Valentine’s Day weekend with lifted COVID-19 curfew

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This weekend, for the first time in months, Ohio bars and restaurants can stay open as late as they want after Gov. DeWine lifted the state’s curfew. Now industry owners are hoping the Valentine’s Day weekend launches a new wave of profits.

Dayton restaurants are filling up reservations for Valentine’s weekend, restaurant managers and owners say over the past few weeks, they’ve noticed more people are willing to dine in.

Salar Restaurant in the Oregon District is feeling the love this weekend, with every one of their tables reserved through Sunday.

“We welcome the business, we need the business, we want the business,” Salar General Manager Brandi Perrine said.

Perrine said business feels almost normal, but restaurants still have the challenges of lowered capacity and COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“It’s been really tricky just making sure that not only our guests feel safe, but our employees feel safe, making sure that we either have dividers, everything is six feet apart,” Perrine said.

To make the holiday weekend even sweeter, the state’s COVID-19 curfew is now lifted.

“With the curfew being lifted, it’s not that people are staying out to 2 o’clock in the morning, but just that extra hour or two is making all the difference in the world for locally owned businesses,” Dublin Pub Owner Steve Tieber said.

Teiber said those extra hours can make a 20% difference a week for a restaurant’s bottom line.

“That right there is the profitability for a restaurant,” Tieber said. “After the dinner hours, a lot of the kitchen staff goes home, so your labor is cut down, your profitability goes up in the later hours on Friday and Saturday night, so that’s a big win for businesses.”

The most recent poll from the Ohio Restaurant Association reports Ohio restaurants are still down anywhere between 20% to 70% compared to previous years.