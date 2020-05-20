Dayton restaurants prepare to resume indoor dining

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Phase 2 of reopening restaurants and bars in Ohio begins Thursday when state guidelines allow indoor dining to resume. Some Dayton restaurants are preparing to reopen.

At Reza’s Roast downtown, baristas are busy making lattes, but they’re doing so with fewer customers.

“One day at a time and try not to get sad when you see that the sales are so much less than they used to be,” said Audria Maki, owner of Reza’s Roast.

Maki will reopen her dining rooms with caution. “I am just going to see what happens probably Thursday and Friday. If it’s real crazy and we don’t feel comfortable then we’ll change it up, but if it goes well we’ll just keep moving forward,” she said.

Dublin Pub has been hanging on with curbside pick-up, delivery, and starting last week, outdoor dining. But they’re excited to welcome customers back inside the restaurant.

“It’s huge to be back in the game,” said Steve Tieber, owner of Dublin Pub.

Tieber said they’ll reopen this week at 60 percent capacity which will cut their profit in half. “It’s not going to be a windfall of revenue but hopefully we can stay busy and keep our seats full the entire time we’re opened up,” he said.

All restaurants that choose to reopen are doing so with increased safety measures.

“We’ve got these partitions that have been all part of the traditional pub atmosphere so I’ve got partitions all over the place,” said Tieber.

“We built this plexiglass barrier all the way around our bar. We have the social distancing markers on the ground. And we wear masks and are sanitizing,” Maki said.