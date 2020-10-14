Dayton restaurants happy about new to-go cocktail law

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine has signed a bill that will allow bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to-go permanently.

Back in April, he announced that bars and restaurants could temporarily sell alcohol to-go during the pandemic. Ohio is the second state, after Iowa, to make cocktails to-go permanent.

“It’s just another step to get us closer to having the capacity to keep our people employed, to keep people safe, and we’re grateful to Governor DeWine for taking the action,” Liz Valenti, head chef and co-owner of Wheat Penny said. “I think that as people know that this is permanent, it’ll become more of their new normal and they’ll want to do it.”

To-go cocktails are only allowed with the purchase of a meal. Drinks also have to be sold in a covered cup or its original, sealed container. The new law expands the temporary two-drink limit to three.

The bill also allows for third party delivery with services like DoorDash, Grubhub, and UberEats if they register with the state’s liquor authorities.

“I think I speak for everyone when I say not every restaurant is doing what they were doing a year ago. So I think even the smallest amount of anything helps a lot,” said Adam Gilcher, manager of Coco’s Bistro.

Some people said they believe the new law brings some relief to the restaurant industry where profits are still down.

“We’re probably 40 percent down to what we were last year but we’re staying optimistic, we’re staying creative. We’re coming up with creative solutions to get the game going again and you know we’re all in this together,” said Gilcher.

Coco’s Bistro is now offering online ordering on their website.