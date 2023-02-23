DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An Oregon District staple is doing what it does best to help those devastated by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Brandi Perrine, the General Manager of Salar Restaurant and Lounge, said Executive Chef Margo Blondet wanted to do something to help.

“It was weighing really heavy on her. And she was like, ‘I really feel that we need to do something.’ And I said, ‘well, you know what we’re good at? We’re good at food and dinners, so let’s do one,” Perrine said.

They reached out to the Turkish American Center in Dayton to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

“We are having members of the Turkish Community Center come in, mothers and grandmothers, and they’re bringing in their own recipes. We’re going to offer a full Turkish dinner for everyone,” Perrine said.

Perrine said 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to food banks in Turkey that are helping to feed the thousands of people displaced by the earthquakes.

“When something like that happens, it really gives you some perspective and you’re like, wow, what I’m doing is important, but there’s so many other things going on in the world, and how can I use my strengths and what can we offer people to help outside of just the Dayton area,” Perrine explained.

Ali Shakhbandarov is the Co-Chair of the Ahiska Turkish Community Center, and has lived in Dayton for the last 10 years. Since the earthquakes rocked parts of Turkey and Syria, he has been helping to gather donations for those impacted.

“Since day one, we have been trying to help to get together with the community and do some fundraising and donations accepting. And this is one of those that we are organizing at Salar this Sunday,” Shakhbandarov said.

Shakhbandarov said the community’s support during this time means everything.

“As a Turkish American living in Dayton over ten years and I’m so grateful that since the day one we have been getting the calls, emails, and the local community is very active and they have helped a lot, like financially, physically, mentally. And I’m so grateful,” Shakhbandarov said.

The dinner is Sunday, February 26, 2022 at 5 p.m. at Salar Restaurant and Lounge. To buy tickets, click here.