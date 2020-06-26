Dayton restaurant owner says a second shut-down could be worse than the first

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -An emergency order in Florida suspended alcohol consumption in all bars starting Friday, after the state recorded nearly 9,000 coronavirus cases.

Texas governor, Greg Abbott, issued an executive order closing bars starting at midnight on Friday and limiting restaurants to 50 percent capacity.

Meanwhile in Ohio, the Governor’s office says there are no current plans to impose similar restrictions. Local restaurant owners say a second shut-down could be worse for business.

“That could be devastating,”said Liz Valenti, Co-owner of Wheat Penny Oven and Bar. “That could be the demise of many small independent restaurants that really can’t afford to shut down yet again. The cost of shutting down and reopening are high.”

Valenti says she’s been keeping an eye on the national coronavirus news.

“In all honesty, this really was not a surprise,” she said. “What happened in Texas and Florida, unlike Ohio, the roll-out – in terms of opening- was not gradual. I really feel states like Ohio, even though our positive rates are increasing, we’re really opening in a gradual way.”

Valenti says the staff at Wheat Penny are working to decrease the spread of the virus while still staying open, but others can help slow the spread as well.

“If we really do want to keep being able to eat at restaurants I think it’s imperative that people wear their masks, social distance and understand that restaurants and our staff we’re doing our very best.”