CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – More plans are moving forward on an Entertainment District for Uptown Centerville and a Dayton restaurant got the go ahead this week to open a second location in town.

Intitial engineering and design is done for Uptown Centerville’s Entertainment District, and as the city moves closer to the construction phase, two new restaurants are are making plans to move in Uptown.

“Estatic, we have been working on this for quite some time now,” Salar General Manager Brandi Perrine said.

Salar in the Oregon District got the approval from the city’s board of architectural review to take two buildings on West Franklin Street and open a second location.

The restaurant, which will be called Manna, will seat more than 100 people and serve a Peruvian-inspired menu.

“We wanted to offer the same experience, the same fine dining, the same great cocktails, you know, in a different location, so people can kind of take their pick in what experience they’re looking for that night,” Perrine said.

Along with Manna, another former restaurant on West Franklin, Las Piramides, will become the Brunch Pub.

City of Centerville Development Director Mike Norton-Smith said it’s a major win.

“It proves that kind of the work we’re doing around uptown and creating that sense of place, creating that vibrancy, really resonates with our entrepreneurs,” Norton-Smith said.

The plans for Uptown Centerville will also include improvements to parking, walkability, and atmosphere uptown.

Beckel’s Humidor owner Patrick Beckel spearheaded the application for the Entertainment District, which was approved last month and opened up 15 additional liquor permits.

“It looks like we have some amazing things coming,” Beckel said.

Beckel said the goal is to keep Uptown Centerville the same, but better, turning it into a destination for the Miami Valley.

“Make sure all the buildings stay the way they are, historic and well-maintained, and keep Centerville truly what it was, but give us some amazing new dining options and entertainment options,” Beckel said.

Norton-Smith said the city hopes to start phase 1 construction next year. The entire project is expected to take three to five years.

To read more about the city’s plans, click here.