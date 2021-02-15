Dayton restaurant closes due to vandalism Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton restaurant has closed its doors due to vandalism on Sunday.

Chicken Head’s restaurant said on Facebook that it will be closed for the immediate future after vandals damaged the restaurant, equipment and inventory.

The restaurant said it will not be able to resume operations until it has relocated.

“As one of the few black owned businesses in the area, we were just beginning to hit our stride,” said the restaurant.

Chicken Head’s has started a GoFundMe to help relocate and get back to serving customers. To donate to the Chicken Head’s Restaurant Relief and Rebuild Fund, click here.