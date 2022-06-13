DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A restaurant in the Miami Valley is among the 100 top-rated by DoorDash.

The food delivery app included Amar India Restaurant in its “U.S. 100 Most Loved All Stars 2022” list. DoorDash said the list boasts restaurants that are the top-rated on the platform and “guaranteed to be the most efficient and reliable.”

Amar India Restaurant delivers through the app from its spot on 2751 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Dayton, and it has two other locations in Dayton and Beavercreek. According to DoorDash, the most popular items ordered from the local eatery include chicken tikka masala, garlic nan, vegetable samosas, and a few other Indian and vegetarian dishes.

DoorDash said, “For restaurants, creating a top-notch customer experience is no small feat — it’s not just about food quality, it’s also about service, reliability, and the overall experience. The Most Loved program recognizes restaurants that excel in all of these areas.”

Amar India Restaurant is the only Ohio restaurant included on the list. To view the full list of the U.S. 100 Most Loved All Stars 2022, click here.