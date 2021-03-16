Dayton residents can now report civil rights discrimination through an app

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton residents are now able to report civil rights-related discrimination complaints through a mobile app.

The Dayton Human Relations Council (HRC) launched the app with the support of CARES Act funding from the U.S. Department of Urban Development.

According to a release, if a resident feels they have experienced discrimination by a person or organization based on membership in one or more protected classes, they may be eligible to file a complaint.

The protected classes include race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, ancestry, place of birth, age, marital status, familial status or disability.

“We realized that during the pandemic, with limited or no access to the internet, our marginalized and vulnerable residents experienced barriers that prohibited them from filing complaints. The mobile app allows them to do so from their phone,” said HRC Executive Director Erica Fields.

The app can be downloaded and installed on an iPhone or Android by searching for “Dayton Human Relations Council” in the app store.

For more information, call the Human Relations Council at (937) 333-1437.