Dayton residents call the D.C. protest a true nightmare

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Several people that spoke with 2 News say they are very frustrated with Tuesday’s events in the U.S. Capitol and demand better from not only each other but also President Trump.

“I think the whole administration has been an embarrassment but it’s just so sad he can’t leave with any dignity,” said Maggie Eviston, a Dayton resident.

People in Dayton say they are appalled by the protests in the U.S. Capitol today. Trump supporters who wave back the blue flags were seen clashing with police officers and made history by storming the U.S. Capitol building. Residents say it’s time for new leadership to heal the country and bring peace over the nation.

“He’s created such an environment of division with his administration and if he had any tact he would just depart peacefully and help the next administration do what needs to be done and move forward,” said Eviston.

Other residents say they are in disbelief after watching protestors ransack the nation’s capitol.

Some say watching the capitol be engulfed by protestors was a scary moment for them and they’re anxious for what’s to come next.

“It’s obviously really bad, it’s an embarrassment and as a country we need to do better and with Biden coming in, let’s hope for change and for a better future for everyone,” said Claire Eviston, who also lives in Dayton.

Moving forward, some residents say they think the government needs to establish a strong third party in hopes of ending the course division between republicans and democrats.

“Hopefully we see more third party candidates come in and get away from this bipartisan two party business, I think the nation needs some extra opinions out there and some other views,” said Chris McCarty, a resident of Dayton.

The one thing most agreed on was this behavior will not be allowed in the Miami Valley.