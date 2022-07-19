DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Masks are now required for City of Dayton workers and visitors in city facilities, the city of Dayton said.

According to a release by the city of Dayton, staff and visitors at the July 20 Dayton City Commission meeting will be required to wear masks. This policy will continue at all commission meetings until further notice.

In addition, all City of Dayton workers will be required to wear protective face coverings when inside city facilities.

The release said these decisions were made after it was recommended by Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County on July 15.