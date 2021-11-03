DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission has repealed the citywide mask mandate that was put into place nearly two months ago on September 15.

The Dayton City Commission held a meeting on Wednesday, November 3 to discuss the Dayton Recovery Plan. The meeting was held at 6 pm, following a work session at 4:30 pm in the Planning and Resource Center.

Masks will still be required in all Dayton City buildings, the Dayton City Commission said, however, private businesses will no longer be required to ask their guests and customers to wear masks indoors.