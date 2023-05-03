DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The 2023 Dayton Region Walk of Fame inductees have been announced!

According to the Dayton Region Walk of Fame, the four people who will be inducted this year are:

Tom Archdeacon, a reporter, columnist and sports writer

Charity Broady, a survivor of several pro-slavery attacks and part of Dayton's Underground Railroad

Dave Chappelle, a well-known actor and comedian with major impacts on the area

, a well-known actor and comedian with major impacts on the area Marvin Olinsky, retired CEO of Five Rivers MetroParks.

“I am very proud that this year’s inductees represent such different walks of life — which have actually taken place over the course of three centuries,” said Harry Seifert, president of Wright Dunbar, Inc. “Each of these individuals made a significant impact on the greater Dayton community and beyond, and each one has a story that is incredibly unique.”

The four inductees will be recognized at the annual Dayton Region Walk of Fame Luncheon, which will be held on Oct. 11, 2023, at Sinclair Community College.

Tickets for the event are on sale now

Engraved stones for the inductees will be installed on the Walk of Fame at a later date.

The Walk of Fame can be found on the sidewalks along West Third Street between Shannon and Broadway streets in the Historic Dunbar Business District. The Walk of Fame currently features nearly 200 inductees.

For more information about the Dayton Region Walk of Fame, visit its official website.