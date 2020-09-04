Dayton Red Cross volunteers share stories from Louisiana after Hurricane Laura

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Red Cross volunteers from Dayton say they were inspired to give back by the help that others gave the Miami Valley during the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Now, a team of about 20 volunteers, plus more virtual volunteers, are doing what they can to help other states recover from disaster.

In Louisiana, Gary Clark, who works with the damage assessment team, has just arrived and is working to assess more than 2,000 homes that have seen damage from Hurricane Laura.

Michele Nadolsky is a Red Cross RN who recently returned to Dayton from a 10-day shift in Louisiana.

Dave Burns is a virtual volunteer who is leading the sheltering efforts for thousands of people displaced in the California wildfires.

He says across the country where help is needed, the virtual volunteers are providing as much support for volunteers and victims as they can.

“There’s a concern for the people on the ground…they are actually risking, I feel, a little more than the virtual people,” he shared.

Volunteers on the ground like Nadolksy and Clark say they’re being stretched thin due to COVID safety guidelines.

“We only can put two volunteers in a car instead of four. We need more cars, we need more time,” said Nadolsky. “We don’t always get the same amount of work done, so that increases the cost of getting the damages cleaned up.”

“We’re going to need more [volunteers],” said Clark “[When] we need to come back and recover, we need them to replace us.”

Despite the challenges, they say they are happy to be giving back and doing what they can to make a difference.