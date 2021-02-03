Dayton recreation centers reopen to public Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several Dayton recreation centers are reopening to the public Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The following are the City of Dayton recreation centers that will reopen to the community:

Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive

Greater Dayton Recreation Center, 2021 W. Third Street

Lohrey Recreation Center, 2366 Glenarm Avenue

All of the facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Fitness rooms are available by appointment only.



Everyone must wear a mask and you may be required to have your temperature taken.