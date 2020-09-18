Dayton recreation centers holding free mask giveaway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several recreation centers across Dayton are participating in a free mask giveaway for families in need starting Monday, Sept. 21.

Masks would be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Families can pickup 25 masks per household while supplies last.

Organizers said that all participants have to wear a mask and will have their temperatures checked when entering. A driver license or state identification is required as well.