Dayton recreation centers holding free mask giveaway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Several recreation centers across Dayton are participating in a free mask giveaway for families in need starting Monday, Sept. 21.

Masks would be available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Families can pickup 25 masks per household while supplies last.

Organizers said that all participants have to wear a mask and will have their temperatures checked when entering. A driver license or state identification is required as well.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS