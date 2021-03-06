Dayton Recreation and Youth Services Department looking to hire paid summer camp interns

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Recreation and Youth Services Department is looking for paid interns for the 2021 Urban Adventures Summer Camps.

The department said the camps are for ages 6 to 12 and run for eight weeks beginning June 7 at the Northwest and Lohrey recreation centers.

Interns must be a current college student or graduating from high school and enrolled in a two or four-year college for the fall of 2021. A minimum GPA of 2.5 is required and you must also pass a background check.

If you’re interested, you can email a cover letter and resume to lisa.barhorst@daytonohio.gov.

For more information, call (937) 333-1705.

