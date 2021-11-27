DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – November 27 is Small Business Saturday at Skeleton Dust Records, Downtown Dayton Partnership said on its website.

According to the website, the vinyl record store is holding an event at its shop at 133 E. Third Street in Dayton.

The event runs from 12 pm to 6 pm and includes light snacks and beverages, a raffle, and more, Downtown Dayton said.

This event gives patrons a chance to view the space and learn more about offerings and services, the website said.

Admission is free and all are welcome to drop by.