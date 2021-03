FILE – This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. A report released on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 says nearly half of American adults will be obese within a decade and one-quarter will be severely so. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Dayton has accepted a $50,000 grant for preventing childhood obesity.

The Dayton City Commission said it accepted the 2021 Childhood Obesity Prevention/Environmental Health and Sustainability Award at its meeting on Wednesday, March 10.

The award was given to the city by the United States Conference of Mayors and American Beverage Foundation for a Healthy America.