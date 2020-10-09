Dayton receives $310,000 from 4 grants aimed at traffic safety

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission accepted four grants from the Ohio Department of Public Safety for roughly $310,000 to support high visibility enforcement of traffic safety to prevent unsafe behaviors.

The grants were provided by the following programs:

  • Impaired Driving Enforcement Program (IDEP): Will be used mostly in the evening and overnight to reduce accidents that cause fatalities and serious injuries
  • Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP): Will focus on things like speeding, distracted driving, aggressive driving, failure to yield and no seatbelt violations
  • Drugged Driving Enforcement Program (DDEP): Will focus on drivers under the influence of drugs
  • Operating a Vehicle While Impaired Task-Force (OVI): A multi-jurisdictional collaboration with a minimum of 16 sobriety checkpoints around the area for the next year, including saturation patrols and public education campaigns
