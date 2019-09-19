Dayton Realtors release home sales figures for August

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – When it comes to home buying in the Miami Valley, most of the key figures saw positive growth in August compared to the same month in 2018.

While the number of homes sold in the Miami Valley decreased by a small three percent, the average sales price of a home increased four percent to $178,464 since last August. The median price also increased to $155,000, up three percent from 2018.

In August, 1,595 houses were sold in August, producing $284.6 million, a jump of one percent from last year. Also improving were the year-to-date average and median sales prices, increasing six percent to $176,554 and $152,000. The $1.9 billion in total sales price also increased by six percent since 2018.

Total year-to-date sales dropped since 2018 by 18 units.